May 1st, 1939 –
April 3rd, 2019
It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Ken Ferracin, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, after a courageous battle with cancer. Ken was born May 1st,1939 to Gino and Rita Ferracin. He worked at Saskatchewan Wheat Pool until his retirement in 1996 after 35 years of service. He enjoyed the outdoors camping and fishing. He was looking forward to going to camp this summer sitting on the deck having a smoke and a beer. He leaves behind his wife of 56 amazing years, Alene; his children Debbie (Tony), Michael (Andrea); granddaughters: Selina (Ryan), Chelsea (Dylan), Shae-Lynn and lastly Taylor, his great granddaughter; sisters: Donna Medwid, Barbara (Art Wellington), Gail, Wendy (Tim); brothers: Wayne (Brenda), Daniel (Wendy), as well as many nieces and nephews. Ken was predeceased by his father Gino Ferracin and mother Rita Fawcet, step-father Waino Kainula, brother-in-law Bert Medwid and nephew David Medwid. Donations can be made to Northern Cancer Fund, Diabetes Association, Heart and Stroke Foundation, or a charity of your choice.
