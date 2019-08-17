|
We lost an amazing father, grandfather, and friend this week. Kenneth George Turner passed away at age 97 on August 12th, 2019. Ken was predeceased by his wife Margaret Elizabeth (Betty), his mother Eva, his father George, brothers Ralph, Reginald and Donald Turner and sister Jean Wilson. He leaves behind his children Valerie (Rupert) Ross, Kenneth (Gerri) Turner, Jacqueline (Barry) Snider, and Greg Turner; his grandchildren Amanda, Evan (Leah), Thomas (Jana), Aaron (Charlotte), Andrea, Derek (Lindsay), Brett (Tanya), Michele (Alan), Stacey (Carlo), Darren; his great-grandchildren Robbie, Lochlan, Orin, Ava, Maddison, Scarlet, Mira, and Elise. Born in Kentville, Nova Scotia, May 19, 1922, he moved with Betty to Terrace Bay in 1949 and worked for Kimberly-Clark Inc. as an electrician until he retired in 1987. He missed Nova Scotia but loved life in Northern Ontario, fishing, hunting, gardening, cross country skiing, picking blueberries, and still going for long daily walks until his mid-90's. He was a hardworking, caring, generous man his whole life giving love, support and guidance to his children and grandchildren right up to his final breath. We loved him very much and knew he loved all of us. Thank you to Dr. Silverburg, Dr. Watson, Nurse Practitioner Colleen Morrow, and all the compassionate and professional renal clinic staff at TBRHSC. Thank you as well to Dr. McLeod, Dr. Shaheen, and all the staff at McCausland Hospital in Terrace Bay. A memorial service for Ken will be held at the Terrace Bay Community Church on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation or a charity of your choice.