(Sept 21 1961)
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the loss of our beloved dad, husband, brother, uncle and friend Ken Mayor. There are no words to describe this monumental man. He was selfless, kind, caring and funny.
Ken was the father of two girls Jenna and Lisa who he loved more than anything and was endlessly proud of, and his wife Judy, the love of his life and his entire world. He loved his dog Maggie -- his girl. He had two son-in-law's he loved dearly who were the sons he never got to have.
Ken was a mechanic and could fix anything. He was the handiest guy around. He spent the last two decades working at Lac Des Illes Mine and was proud to be Lead Hand of his underground mechanic crew.
He was obsessed with music and could be found listening to Pink Floyd at any given time in his garage. He knew more about music and his favourite bands than almost anyone. He loved to travel and go on adventures, and spent countless days and weeks on trips with his family.
Ken's family is from Saskatchewan, and there wasn't much he loved more than listening to music in his Cadillac and driving through the prairies. He loved his Cadillacs, Oldsmobile's and Buicks and of course his beloved truck. His love of cars started at a young age working at his dad's Toyota dealership Crown Motors. He loved to visit his special Uncle Jim in Calgary, and loved to go work on cars with him.
Ken was an accomplished athlete, spending his youth playing hockey, football, baseball and curling. He loved to teach his girls sports and would never turn down the chance to throw a baseball or throw his skates on. He was inducted into the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame with his Little League World Series team.
Ken had a huge group of friends who he loved so dearly. Ken was afflicted with an undying love for the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Blue Jays, and loved to watch games with Steve and James. He loved to work on the farm and travel with his family to horse shows, always doing whatever he could to support our passions.
Ken loved to make people laugh and was always the guy with the best (worst) jokes. He loved spending time with his family, and always said he felt lucky to have such a great extended family. He made us all better people for having known him and he will live in our hearts forever. He was loved by everyone who met him.
Ken leaves behind his wife Judy (nee Czank), daughters Jenna (Steve Gibson) and Lisa (James Sheppard), mother Ruth, sisters Diane (Kerry Zimmerman) Linda (Paul Pellis), Bonnie (Pat Charples), Susan (Steve Latta) and Patti and Czank sisters- and brothers-in-law Barry (Rose), Joan (Peter Kaurin), Irene (John Tait), Alex Goriup, Steve (Deborah), Patsy (Roger Deschenes), David, Carolyn (Pat Hamilton), Marilyn (Jay Leiterman), Theresa (Scott Russell), and James -- and over three dozen nieces, nephews and cousins who he loved very much.
In Heaven he meets his father Frank, nephew Keith Zimmerman, sister-in-law Marie Goriup, nephew Leonard Pullan, niece Tina Tait and father-in-law Rudy Czank, as well as his best buddy Jackson.
Funeral Services for Ken will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St Patrick's Cathedral 211 Archibald Street South, where the Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Msgr. P.M. Stilla V.G. at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of Ken's life will follow at the Prince Arthur Hotel “Provincial Ballroom” 17 Cumberland Street North at 1:30 p.m. We encourage you to wear a band t-shirt or jersey to the celebration of life at the Prince Arthur, unless it's a Boston or Montreal jersey.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Shelter House Thunder Bay.
"For long you live and high you fly."