Kenneth Knutson

November 20, 1919 ~
January 23, 2009

We thought of you
with love today,
But that is nothing new,
We thought about you yesterday,
and days before that too.
We think of you in silence,
We often speak your name,
Now all we have is memories,
and your picture in a frame.
Your memory is our keepsake,
with which we'll never part,
God has you in his keeping,
We have you in our hearts.

In memory of a beloved father,
always remembered and
deeply missed:
Barbara (Kevin),
John (Marjorie), Glenna,
Tim (Lois),
Jocelyn (Mike)

In memory of a dear
grandfather
and great-grandfather:


Angela (Erin and Shannon), Sarah, Tim, Peter, Cindie,
Sophia (Dale, Elizabeth),
Amanda (Tim, Matilda, Eleanor)
Allysa (Chris, Millicent), Jennifer
