Mr. Kenneth “Ken” William Legacy passed away unexpectedly on September 24, 2020 at the age of 45. Kenneth was born in Thunder Bay, Ontario on August 23, 1975 and grew up in Nipigon, Ontario. Kenneth attended Nipigon-Red Rock High School before leaving Nipigon to attend school in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario at the Sault College, majoring in Forestry. Kenneth then went on to attend the RCMP Acadamy in Regina, Saskatchewan. Kenneth's goal was to work for Fisheries and Oceans Canada as he loved all things outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing, swimming or spending time with his family and friends. He loved playing hockey for the Nipigon Elks and loved his animals. Known as a “quiet man who spoke few words” his proudest accomplishment was becoming a father to his two kids, daughter Isabella and son Triston both of whom he loved dearly, Kenneth was a friend to all and was proud of his family, Kenneth is survived by his parents, Patricia and Ken Legacy, sisters Rhonda Legacy (Warren), Lorrinda Legacy (John), children Isabella and Tristan Legacy, partner Sachia and his dogs Menusha, Rajah. Kenneth is also survived by nieces Caitlyn. Jaedyn Kylie, Mylah, and nephews Cameron and Cash as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A Celebration of Kenneth's Life will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11 A.M. at the Church of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Nipigon with Father H, Augustynowicz officiating. Special thank you to everyone who has stopped by, brought food, and sent condolences. The family thanks you all. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.





It breaks our hearts to lose you,

but you did not go alone.

A part of us went with you,

the day God took you home.

If tears could build a stairway, and heartaches make a lane,

We'd walk our way to Heaven, and bring you back again.

In life we loved you dearly,

in death we love you still,

In our hearts you hold a place no one could ever fill.



Rest Easy My Son