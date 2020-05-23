Kenneth Leslie Ira Johansen
JOHANSEN
With great sadness we announce the passing of Kenneth Leslie Ira Johansen on 17 May, 2020 at age 52. Kenny was born in Kitchener, Ontario, and was a loving brother, uncle, and a loyal friend to many in the Thunder Bay area. Countless people in Kenny's life considered him an "adopted" member of their family. Kenny was a fearless human being. Often times at the great worry of his family. He loved video games, motorcycles, and muscle cars. The faster the better. He was also a natural protector, and a fiercely loyal brother, uncle, and friend. His passing is a great loss to those that knew him. Kenny was predeceased by his brother, Ronald, his mother, Kathleen, his nephews Ranger and Gunnar, and his brother Kelly. He is survived by his brother Wayne (Debbie), his brother Donald (Kerri-Ann), his nephews Shawn and Trever, his nieces Aaren and Warner, and his stepfather, Bill (Marcy). Kenny will be cremated, as per his wishes. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the ongoing pandemic with intention to hold off until travel restrictions have been lifted.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 23, 2020.
