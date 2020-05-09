

June 27, 1935 –

May 6, 2020



Kenneth Lionel Siira passed away peacefully at home in Kenora on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Dad was born June 27, 1935, in Fort William, Ontario. He had a passion for hard work and spent many years hauling logs and steel into and out of Thunder Bay. He then became a heavy-duty mechanic and after moving to Kenora, drove snow plow and worked with dear friends in general contracting. Dad was most proud of his family, and more than 43 years of sobriety, plus the close bonds created with others in AA. He was pre-deceased by daughter Susan (1990), wife Wilma (1991), companion Joyce (2014), parents Walter (1976), and mother Taimi (1979). He is survived by his son Ken Jr. and sister Kathy Milani (John Naysmith). When he wasn't working, dad enjoyed the company of friends and family, playing cards, fishing, blueberry picking, and stock car races. One of his fondest memories was a weekend at Vegas Motor Speedway with Ken Jr., and his friends Keith and George. He was also happy to spend as much time as possible at Lake of the Woods Speedway. Our appreciation goes to Dr. Kerr, Dr. Southerland, and Dr. Cooke at Cancer Care Manitoba. Also to Dr. Wesley and staff at Lake of the Woods District Hospital and palliative care nurse Alexis Peplinskie for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Lake of the Woods District Hospital Foundation or Cancer Care Manitoba Foundation would be appreciated. A celebration of life will be held in Kenora and Thunder Bay in the near future.



