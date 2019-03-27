|
Kenneth Melvin Alexander passed away suddenly, on March 23, 2019 from a stroke, at the Thunder Bay Regional Science Centre. He was born on May 26, 1947 at McKellar Hospital in Fort William. He spent his life in Thunder Bay working mostly in the trucking industry. Ken is survived by his children, Gregory and Monica and their families; sister Lynn (John Brotherton) and brother Bill (Joanne) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Clifford and Monica Alexander and sister Judy Stuart. As per Ken's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will not be a service.Online condolences
