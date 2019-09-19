|
|
July 17, 1956 –
Port Arthur, Ontario
September 7, 2019 –
Calgary, Alberta
Ken Martyn, passed away in Calgary on September 7, 2019 at the age of 63 years. Ken is survived by his loving wife Melody (nee Parker), daughter, Tori and his two sons, Brad (Brittany) and Jason; his mother, Flora (Kuurila); brother, Kelly (Shelley Wark); three sisters: Shelley, Cindy, and Carol (Bernie MacNeil); as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Ken was predeceased by his father Melvin.
Ken pursued many years of education while raising his family; becoming an Electrical Engineer in 1999. He enjoyed golf and riding his Harley. He was extremely proud of his 3 children who also pursued professional designations and were a huge part of his life.
A Private Service will be held by Ken's family at Elbow Springs golf course in Calgary on Friday, September 20, 2019. With so many friends and family in Thunder Bay, an informal Celebration of Life will also be held at Murillo Hall in the spring of 2020. For further details, please contact [email protected].
A detailed tribute for Ken is available through www.McInnisandHolloway.com and a memorial fund has been set up in Ken's honour through the .