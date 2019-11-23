|
April 1, 1924 -
November 12, 2019
The family of Ken MacAskill are deeply saddened to announce his passing on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 after a brief illness. A lifelong resident of Thunder Bay, Ken has always had fond memories of the city, such as attending PACI and joining the Royal Canadian Navy during WWII. Ken married Betty Knutson in 1947 and together they raised five children. They lived in and around Thunder Bay before settling in their home in Shuniah, were they lived for 67 years.
Along with his love of family Ken had a love of community. He contributed his skills such as public speaking, to many clubs and projects. In his retirement he was able to devote his time to his interest in Naval and Military history.
As a WWII navy veteran, Ken served on the executives of the Thunder Bay Naval Officers Association, the Thunder Bay Military Museum and the North Western Ontario & Manitoba Royal Canadian Naval Association. He devoted over 36 years of his time to the remembrance of veterans, chairing committees to raise funds to design, construct, and erect memorials in Thunder Bay and abroad. This included the 1967 WWII Monument, the Arch of Service at HMCS Griffon, the Anchorage Memorial site at Marina Park in Thunder Bay, the 29th Canadian Motor Torpedo Boat Flotilla memorial in Oostende, Belgium and the memorial in Waverly Park for the three local soldiers lost in Afghanistan. Ken also wrote articles and archive documents as a means of preserving Canada's naval heritage.
Ken is survived by his wife of 72 years, Betty (nee Knutson) and by his children Mary Ann Heggen (Ole), Jack (Helen), Duncan, Don (Susan), grandchildren Steve, Evan, Julia, Kim, Brett, Kayla, Alison, Chris, Megan and nine great grandchildren. Also, by brother-in-law Ed Knutson, sisters-in-law Marilyn Knutson, Bev MacAskill and many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his son Ken Jr, his parents Duncan and Mary Ann MacAskill, brothers Chuck and Duncan.
A celebration of Ken's life will be held Monday November 25, 2019 from 1 to 3p.m. with words of tribute being offered at 1:30 p.m. at Branch 5 RCL - 229 Van Norman St. A joint Service of Remembrance will be conducted by the Colour Parties of Branch 5 RCL and the Thunder Bay Naval Association. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The George Jeffrey's Children Treatment Center and the Thunder Bay District Veterans c/o Br. 5 RCL Fund would be appreciated.
