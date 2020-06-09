It is with great sorrow the O'Connor family announce the sudden passing of Kenneth Murray O'Connor at home on June 4, 2020 at the age of 61.



Ken was born in Montreal Quebec on March 6th, 1959 to Mary Ellen Wynnik and Kenneth O'Connor. Ken was a generous and loving family man who always cherished his children, grandchildren and all his family until his passing.



Ken moved from Montreal to Thunder Bay in 1979 and worked at Resolute (Great Lakes Paper) until his retirement.



Ken was predeceased by his loving wife and soulmate Coreen (nee Szlauko), his children James Curtis O'Connor and Amy Elizabeth O'Connor, his parents Mary Ellen and Kenneth, his brother Patrick O'Connor, nephew Jason Wilson and brother-in-law Mark Hopkins.



Ken is survived by his children Kenneth O'Connor (Tina), Tyler Patrick O'Connor and Paige Kelly O'Connor, his grandsons Caelen Frenette and Riley O'Connor. Ken is also survived by his in-laws Bill and Gayleen Szlauko. Ken leaves behind to mourn siblings Joseph O'Connor, Colleen O'Connor (Neil), Kelly Wilson (Stephen), Peggy Bourdon (Gaby), Dennis O'Connor (Shelley), Darlene O'Connor (Steven), and Sisters-in-law Gerarda Servello and Sandy Spence (Tim), brother-in-law Bob Szlauko, as well as many many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews as well as his best buddies Jim and Jim.



Ken was an amazing cook and everyone loved his cooking as much as he loved feeding everyone. Not a day went by where Kenny did not enrich someone's day or make their lives better for having known him. His generous nature and bubbly personality as well as his family values poured over with love onto anyone he met. Ken also begrudgingly loved his dog Scooby.



Due to COVID-19, a small graveside service at Mountainview Cemetery will be held with immediate family. A video of the service will be uploaded on the funeral home website once it has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James.



Donations in Ken's name would be appreciated at George Jeffery's Children Center on Brock Street.





