|
|
Kenneth Ray Perry was quietly promoted to Glory on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at Riverview Gardens in his 92nd year. He was the son of the late Kenneth and Ethel Perry. Husband for over 72 year to his wonderful ‘bride' Eva (nee Biden). Father of Marjory Hall (Joe), Wendy Beasley (Bob) and Susan Perry. Grandfather of eight and great grandfather of seventeen. He is survived by his sister Tillie Bell (Tom) of Parry Sound. Predeceased by his siblings, Eric, Gordon, Mabel Mark, Effie Erickson and Shirley Fron. Ray spent his entire career working for Great Lakes Paper in Thunder Bay, Ontario. He pioneered the computer department as the manager of data services, bringing in the first ever IBM mainframe computer. He began his Christian life in The Salvation Army and later became part of the Christian & Missionary Alliance Denomination. Ray was known for his love for His God, his family and his kind and generous spirit. All are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday February 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Gregory Drive Alliance Church. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution or in lieu of flowers, donations toward the building of Shalom Home, an orphanage in Guinea, would be greatly appreciated and can be given through the church. Online condolences are welcome at www.lifetransitions.ca