June 1, 1948 - October 3, 2019
Kenneth Richard Ponton age 71 years, a resident of Thunder Bay passed away at the T.B.R.H.S.C. on Thursday, October 3 2019. Born in Port Arthur, Ken went to public school in Ignace and later attended high school in Dryden. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Great Lakes from 1966-1986. He was forced to stop work due to a workplace injury that resulted in the loss of his leg in 1993.
Ken loved his family and enjoyed many laughs with them as the family practical joker. He loved boating, water skiing, taking people up in his parasail, Nascar Racing, airplanes, as well as playing and coaching hockey. Later in life Ken enjoyed his winters Mesa, AZ and summers at the family camp in Ignace. He also enjoyed taking cruises in the Caribbean.
Ken will be lovingly remembered by his wife Melda, son Kenny Ponton (grandchildren Halle, Nicholas and Lucas), daughter Mandy Coppin (husband Scott and grandchildren Elisabeth and Jake), brother Bill (Pat) Ponton, sister Joyce (Bud) Harasym, foster children Cecily Ignace and Delennie Wabason, as well by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was predeceased by his parents Bill and Florence Ponton and his sister Trudi Leduc
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Ken's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street. Should friends desire, memorial donations to the Northern Cancer Fund would be appreciated.
