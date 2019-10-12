Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Ponton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Richard Ponton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Richard Ponton Obituary



June 1, 1948 - October 3, 2019

Kenneth Richard Ponton age 71 years, a resident of Thunder Bay passed away at the T.B.R.H.S.C. on Thursday, October 3 2019. Born in Port Arthur, Ken went to public school in Ignace and later attended high school in Dryden. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Great Lakes from 1966-1986. He was forced to stop work due to a workplace injury that resulted in the loss of his leg in 1993.

Ken loved his family and enjoyed many laughs with them as the family practical joker. He loved boating, water skiing, taking people up in his parasail, Nascar Racing, airplanes, as well as playing and coaching hockey. Later in life Ken enjoyed his winters Mesa, AZ and summers at the family camp in Ignace. He also enjoyed taking cruises in the Caribbean.

Ken will be lovingly remembered by his wife Melda, son Kenny Ponton (grandchildren Halle, Nicholas and Lucas), daughter Mandy Coppin (husband Scott and grandchildren Elisabeth and Jake), brother Bill (Pat) Ponton, sister Joyce (Bud) Harasym, foster children Cecily Ignace and Delennie Wabason, as well by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was predeceased by his parents Bill and Florence Ponton and his sister Trudi Leduc

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Ken's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street. Should friends desire, memorial donations to the Northern Cancer Fund would be appreciated.

On-line condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sargent & Son
Download Now