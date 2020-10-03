It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kenneth Richard Roneki on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospice with his family by his side. Ken was born on July 15, 1941 in Port Arthur, ON. He had worked at Can Car for most of his working career. Ken had a great sense of humour and loved making people laugh. He enjoyed gardening, music and watching the Toronto Blue Jays. He was well read, had a thirst for knowledge and loved to learn. His travels have taken him to places including New Zealand, Australia, Italy and Las Vegas. Ken was a deeply private man and of great faith who loved his family, especially his wife Susan of 55 years, daughters Karen Pellizzari (Richard), Kathryn Wilkie (Randy), grandchildren Katelyn Methot (Adam), Ryan Pellizzari and numerous extended family. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family funeral mass was held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Dominic's church. Our family would like to thank all those involved in Ken's care over the years especially Dr. Hartford, Patti and Michelle. A special thank you to Fr. Victor De Gagne for his words of comfort and compassion to our family during this difficult time. Should friends desire, memorial donations to a children's charity or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.





