1/1
Kenneth Richard Roneki
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kenneth Richard Roneki on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospice with his family by his side. Ken was born on July 15, 1941 in Port Arthur, ON. He had worked at Can Car for most of his working career. Ken had a great sense of humour and loved making people laugh. He enjoyed gardening, music and watching the Toronto Blue Jays. He was well read, had a thirst for knowledge and loved to learn. His travels have taken him to places including New Zealand, Australia, Italy and Las Vegas. Ken was a deeply private man and of great faith who loved his family, especially his wife Susan of 55 years, daughters Karen Pellizzari (Richard), Kathryn Wilkie (Randy), grandchildren Katelyn Methot (Adam), Ryan Pellizzari and numerous extended family. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family funeral mass was held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Dominic's church. Our family would like to thank all those involved in Ken's care over the years especially Dr. Hartford, Patti and Michelle. A special thank you to Fr. Victor De Gagne for his words of comfort and compassion to our family during this difficult time. Should friends desire, memorial donations to a children's charity or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.


Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved