Kenneth Robert Campbell passed away on February 16th, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. At 85, he was able to enjoy retirement for the past 30 years after managing the Liquor Control Board of Ontario for 35 years. Born in Port Arthur to Daniel and Alberta, on August 25th, 1933. This past July he celebrated 65 years of marriage to his childhood sweetheart. He is survived by his son, Kenton, two grandchildren Ashlyn & Keifer, brother in law Gordon Buterin, sister in law Barb Campbell, nieces and nephews Curtis (Cathy) Campbell, Craig (Karen) Campbell, Bonnie (Gary) Folino, Lee (Darlene Maslen) Campbell, Terri Campbell, Randy Campbell, Robert Campbell, and Tammy Campbell Irvine. Ken is predeceased by his wife, Jean Lillian (Buterin) who passed away last fall, brothers Ed and Art, and nephew Daniel Campbell. Ken enjoyed the outdoors and spent most of his retirement years doing projects and keeping his yard manicured. He was an avid golfer, coached hockey and fastball, enjoyed curling, fishing, as well as the Montreal Canadiens. He loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. Through the years, Ken donated an amazing 105 pints of blood. My dad's favourite saying was “Don't ever tell a Scotsman it can't be fixed.” In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or to a charity of your choice. Please join us for a celebration of Ken's life at Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street on Friday, February 22 from 1:30 – 4:00 PM with prayers at 2:30 PM.
Rest in Peace Dad.
On-line condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com