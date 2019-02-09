|
|
1957 ~ 2019
It is with deep sorrow that Ross and Sylvia Brewitt announce the sudden passing of their loving son Ken, who passed away at the age of 61. He leaves behind his wife Sue (nee Bennett) of 37 years; sister Lisa of Oshawa, ON; brother Jeff of Niagara Falls, ON; son Michael (Carrie); grandson's Michael and Mason of Jarvis, ON. Also cousins in Oshawa, Bracebridge, Sault Ste. Marie, Guelph, Australia, as well as many relatives in Schreiber, ON. He was predeceased by his Grandparent's Tony and Nellie Blachar, Frank (Lefty) Brewitt and Lillian McManus, also Uncle Ted Blachar. Ken was born in Fort William, ON. July 12, 1957. He attended Francis St. Public School and later Westmount Public School. He played hockey for the Elk's Pee Wee's, and baseball team in Thunder Bay, before moving to Rexdale, ON. In 1966, when the family moved to Toronto, there he joined Rexdale baseball and hockey teams, but lacrosse soon became his summer sport of choice, and he excelled in it, making the Bantam A team Rexdale Warrior's who went on to become the National Champion's in 1971. Lasting friendships from that team still remain. He also played goal in hockey for the Etobicoke Canucks from Bantam to Junior. Ken and Sue moved to Mattawa, ON. (Calvin Township) in 1989 where he soon joined the Fire Department. In 1993 he became Chief, retiring in December of 2018, as the longest serving Chief of the township. He was involved in all aspects of the Community he loved. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. If desired donations to the Calvin Fire Fighters Association, 1355 Peddlers Drive, RR#2, Mattawa, ON P0H 1V0 or to The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario, would be appreciated.