It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Kenneth Wah Pak on Saturday, July 18 at Niagara Health - St. Catharines Site. He lived a full life for 91 years. Ken was born in Hong Kong and grew up in Yuen Long, New Territories. His first career was a farmer and he had three children before he immigrated to Canada with his parents in 1955 in search of a better life. He attended Fort William Collegiate as a young adult to learn English. In 1964, he was able to sponsor his wife and his first three children to Canada. Ken worked at the Ontario Cafe on Simpson Street where he later became the sole owner and renamed it Ken's Cafe. He served many customers over the years with both traditional cafe dishes as well as Chinese dishes. He retired from restaurant business in 1991. During the last few years prior to retirement, Ken also worked as a night watchman at Cargill Grain elevators. Ken also enjoyed growing vegetables as a hobby and watching his favorite soap opera Y&R. Ken spent the last 12 years of his life living in St. Catharines with his daughter Wendy (Derek) and granddaughters Adela and Sierra whom he adored. He will be laid to rest close his parents Tong Wong and Leang Yuk Chin, his adoring wife Gee, and his grandson Darryl Pak who all predeceased him. He will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by sons Wayne (Cathy) and Dan (Kiera), daughters Ling (Nelson), Yee (Kincaid), Wendy (Derek) and Jeany as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. A private family service will be held on Wednesday, July 29 in the Blake Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
Kenneth Pak will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blake Funeral Chapel
200 S. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1B4
807-623-6446
