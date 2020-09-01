Jan 2, 1931 – August 4, 2020
Ken, 89 years old, passed from this life peacefully in Qualicum Beach, BC. After 8 years apart, to the day, Ken joined his beloved wife, Elaine to spend the rest of eternity in heaven, having made Christ Jesus their refuge.
Ken is survived by his 4 sons, Murray (Dawn), Scott (Leslie), Brad (Karen) and Ian (Grace) and 8 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Shirley (Harry) Orok and sister-in-law, Natalie Carpenter (Ross) of Thunder Bay, Ontario, lifelong friends, Tom & Marion McCreadie also of Thunder Bay, and much loved nieces and nephews in Ontario, B.C. and California.
Ken was a 42 year Quaker Oats company salesman, driving thousands of miles crisscrossing Manitoba and western Ontario, and later Vancouver Island. Ken was always eager to tell a story and he built many meaningful relationships through his work and volunteerism.
When he and Elaine retired to Qualicum Beach in 1994, Ken jumped right in as a volunteer driver for the local Cancer Society
, line cook for Shriner's Pancake Breakfasts for children's hospitals, Citizens on Patrol, and as a regular helper with Thursday Community Meals, among other roles at St. Stephens United Church. He and Elaine found some time for golfing with friends and were among the founding members of the Arrowsmith Golf Course, delighting in seeing it established. They grew to treasure their neighbours dearly on Kensington Ave.
It was through his friendships and service at St. Stephens United Church that Ken's faith and trust in God deepened, along with an opportunity to attend a Billy Graham Crusade in Ottawa with his son, Ian. We remember Ken always helping Elaine, whether cultivating their home garden or assisting with baking dozens of Christmas cookies to be delivered to seniors at home or in hospital, reserving his specialty of Chelsea buns as a treat for the grandchildren.We will miss you, Dad, Grandpa, Papa,
until we see you again.
Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at The Gardens, Qualicum Beach for your kindness and expertise in caring for Ken. He thought the world of you! A small family service of remembrance took place on August 18, 2020.