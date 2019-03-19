Home

Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Kenneth William Stefanyshyn, aged 72 years, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospice on Friday, March 15, 2019. He was born October 21, 1946 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Ken married Brenda on August 4, 1971. He worked for Saskatchewan Wheat Pool from 1968 to 2001 when he took a buy-out package for early retirement. Ken's hobbies included running remote control vehicles, going to yard sales in the summer and creating jigsaw puzzles. Ken is survived by his wife Brenda; daughter Hali (Brandon); sister Betty (Roy); brother William and various nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brother Tim, parents Louise and Bill, and his grandparents.

