Kenny MacDonald Jr.

Kenny MacDonald Jr. Obituary

With profound sadness and heavy hearts we share that Kenny Jr. lost his life due to a highway accident, January 9, 2020 at the age of 49 years. He worked at Courtesy/Gardewine Freights for 21 years, all highway from Thunder Bay to Dryden. Kenny loved his job; he was a true professional highway driver. Kenny is survived by his mom and dad Gail and Ken; brothers Jesse (Jeanne), Les (Robin); nephews Matthew, Tristan and Justin; aunt Shelley; uncles Tim, Tom and Denis, as well as numerous cousins, good friends and colleagues. As per Kenny's wishes, cremation has taken place; there will be no service. A celebration of his life, for family and friends, will be held at a later date.

