It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of “Gertie” Kerttu Edna Pykari on February 26, 2019 with her loving family at her side at Southbridge Pinewood in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Please sign the online condolences at
Predeceased by her parents Jacob & Lyydia Koski, sisters Diana Ferraro, Toby Martin, twin Sylvia Boucher, brother Jack Koski, husbands Edwin Hill and Viljo Pykari, son Timothy Pykari and son-in-law, Wayne Pantti.
Gertie was born in Buda, Ontario on June 9, 1920 and grew up at Carlsteadt (CPR Upsala) on the shores of Hay Lake. She had the unique experience of schooling on the CPR railcar and had a wonderful childhood enjoying nature, row boating, fishing, berry picking, cross country skiing and skating in the remote northern Ontario wilderness. There were a few long journeys back to Finland to visit family on overseas ships with tales of enduring many days of seasickness. Gertie lived through the 30's Great Depression and World War II. During the war, she worked as “Rosie, the Engraver” on instrument panels for Hawker Hurricanes at Canada Car in Fort William. Shortly after she started her family and enjoyed many years as a mother and homemaker. Later she worked at the Royal Edward and Best Western in Thunder Bay.
Survived by her children Edna (Lloyd) Parsons, Diana (Andy) Gernat, Edwin (Elma) Hill, Judy (Raynerd) Jacobson, Lisa Pantti (Roy), Lynn (Scott) McLure: Grandchildren Allan Parsons, Dale Parsons (Christina), Michael Gernat (Debbie), Ron Gernat (Danica), John Sipila (Dawn), Penny Kitching (Dave), Shelley Hill (George), Randy Hill (Jacqui), Valerie Jacobson (Kristof), Shawn Jacobson (Dawn), David Pykari (Crystal), Monica Pykari (Derek), Tyler Pantti, Amber McLure (Nicholas), Jessica McLure (Andy), Robyn McLure (Ryan); twenty four great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law Ruby Iliffe, as well as numerous relatives in Canada and Finland.
Gertie epitomized Finnish “Sisu” courageously facing challenges throughout her life and always being open to trying new things and experiences. She was very practical, often fixing things herself rather than throwing them out. She loved to get outdoors into the fresh air and exercise, passing that love onto her children and the next generations. Her greatest love was her family and spending time with them brought her tremendous joy. She enjoyed many years league bowling at Mario's, fishing for speckles, was always up to a good Scrabble game, reading and her word searches. She liked travelling with her sisters and daughters making several treks to New York and throughout Canada. In her later years, she travelled to visit and reconnect with relatives in Finland. She was a joy to spend time with and had a great sense of humour, often getting us all laughing at her antics!
A very special thank you to all the staff at Pinewood who took such great care of Mom “Gertie” over the last few years. Their kindness, caring and compassion will always be remembered.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10:00am in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street, Thunder Bay, with Pastor Jari Lahtinen officiating. Interment at Mountain View Cemetery and reception to follow. Visitation with family will be held 1 hour prior to service time. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Northern Ontario Cancer Fund at the TBRHSC or a charity of your choice are appreciated.
