Kerttu Heimonen, age 84 years, passed away at home in Suomi Koti on June 21, 2020.



Kerttu was born in the Karelia region of Finland in the village of Kirvu on March 3, 1936. She immigrated to Canada with her family in 1982.



Kerttu will be lovingly remembered by her husband Martti, daughter Tiina, son Timo, grandson Miika, and relatives in Finland. She is predeceased by her mother and father Anna and Emil Kiuru.



Kerttu enjoyed spending time with family and entertained and hosted many dinners for her friends at her home. She had a talent for designing and enjoyed gardening. Kerttu was much loved by her family and friends and her memory will be cherished forever.



Cremation has taken place with a private family service.