Kerttu Helena Peltokangas passed away peacefully on August 19th, 2019. She was born on February 19th, 1926 in Sievi, Finland. She immigrated to Canada in 1957. Although it was her intention to remain in Canada for only a short time, she met her husband and Thunder Bay became her home. Not only was she an excellent housewife, the best mother, talented knitter, crocheter and weaver, she helped her husband build houses.
She will be forever missed by her daughter Eija, son-in-law Ken Kukkee, her sister Anja and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Martti and her brothers Yrjo, Vilho, Vaino and Pentti.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre, presided by Rev. Jari Lahtinen. Interment in Riverside Cemetery will follow the reception. Donations in Kerttu's memory may be made to the charity of one's choice.