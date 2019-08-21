Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harbourview Funeral Centre
499 N. Cumberland St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4R9
807-346-9880
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Harbourview Funeral Centre
499 N. Cumberland St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4R9
Resources
More Obituaries for Kerttu Peltokangas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kerttu Helena Peltokangas


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kerttu Helena Peltokangas Obituary

Kerttu Helena Peltokangas passed away peacefully on August 19th, 2019. She was born on February 19th, 1926 in Sievi, Finland. She immigrated to Canada in 1957. Although it was her intention to remain in Canada for only a short time, she met her husband and Thunder Bay became her home. Not only was she an excellent housewife, the best mother, talented knitter, crocheter and weaver, she helped her husband build houses.

She will be forever missed by her daughter Eija, son-in-law Ken Kukkee, her sister Anja and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Martti and her brothers Yrjo, Vilho, Vaino and Pentti.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre, presided by Rev. Jari Lahtinen. Interment in Riverside Cemetery will follow the reception. Donations in Kerttu's memory may be made to the charity of one's choice.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kerttu's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harbourview Funeral Centre
Download Now