With saddened hearts, the family of Kevin Oscar Stasiuk wishes to announce his passing on October 29, 2019 at the age of 50. Kevin was the youngest son of Oscar and Alice (Sue) Stasiuk, born on November 14, 1968 at McKellar Hospital. He enjoyed drinking coffee, going on outings with his roommates, singing songs, looking at magazines and camping at Wilderness Discovery on Lake Shebandowan. On line condolences at:
Kevin is survived by his mother Alice (Sue) Stasiuk; brothers Glenn (Jennifer) of Dawson Creek, BC and Don (Kate); his five nieces and nephews (Lisa, Crystal, Shawn, Daniel and Sarah) and their families; his cousins as well as his present roommates Roy, Joe and Phil. He was predeceased by his father Oscar; grandparents Anthony and Maria Poperechny and Paul and Mary Stasiuk; a brother in infancy as well as his longtime roommates Alfie and Mich.
Kevin's family wishes to thank the Community Living Thunder Bay staff and residents for their care and friendship over the years. Special thanks to Calvin Pelletier, nurse practitioner and the nurses from Paramed for their exceptional care, compassion and kindness shown to Kevin in his final years.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jenkens Funeral Home, 226 S. Syndicate Avenue, with Rev. Randy Boyd officiating. A private family interment will be held at Mountain View Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a charity of your choice.
