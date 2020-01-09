|
|
Dr. Khaja M. Masood passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020 at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife, Saleem, children Salma, Omer, and Ali, and eight grandchildren.
Dr. Masood was born in Hyderabad State in 1936. He completed his medical degree at Osmania University, then moved to the United States in 1962. He continued his medical education in Scotland, and then came to Canada. He practiced medicine in Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia, before settling in Thunder Bay in 1970.
Dr. Masood proudly served the Thunder Bay community for 50 years. He set up his medical practice in the Thunder Bay Medical Centre, and worked at all three hospitals in the region: McKellar, St. Joseph's, and the Port Arthur General. He was hardworking and passionate about helping people, values which he made sure to instill in his children and grandchildren.
The Masood family would like to extend their thanks to all the friends, nurses, and PSWs who supported Dr. Masood in his final days.
A celebration of life will be held in the reception hall of Harbourview Funeral Centre on Saturday January 11th, 2020 from 12:00 – 2:00pm.
Dr. Masood was a proud supporter of Human Concern International. He would be honoured for charitable donations to be made in his memory.