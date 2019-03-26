|
|
At the rising sun and at its going down we remember you.
March 26, 1994 – May 26, 2008
At the blowing of the wind
and in the chill of winter
we remember you.
At the opening of the buds
and in the rebirth of spring
we remember you.
At the blueness of the skies
and in the warmth of summer
we remember you.
At the rustling of the leaves
and in the beauty of the autumn
we remember you.
At the beginning of the year and when it ends we remember you.
As long as we live, you too will live, for you are a part of us.
As we remember you.
When we are weary and in need of strength we remember you.
When we are lost and sick at heart we remember you.
When we have decisions that
are difficult to make
we remember you.
When we have joy we crave to share we remember you.
When we have achievements
that we want to share,
we remember you.
For as long as we live,
you too will live,
For you are a part of us,
as we remember you
on your 25th Birthday.
Happy Birthday in Heaven,
We Love You &
Miss You Very Much,
Love Mom & Dad