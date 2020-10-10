1/1
Kiley Dawn Oja
August 14, 1977 – October 6, 2020

Kiley Dawn Oja, age 43 years, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in TBRHSC.

Our family is shocked and devastated by this immense loss. Kiley was an amazing daughter (the rock of our family) and Mom who loved her children unconditionally.

Kiley will be forever missed by her beloved children, Kiara (her #1 girl) and Aiden (her little man) and her parents, Donna Oja and Arnie Daoust who are heartbroken beyond words.

My Mom and I

I am shocked that you are no longer with us.
You had a heart of gold, and would do anything for us.
We were the apples of your eye,
and you were so proud of what we accomplished.
We had a special bond, she was my mother,
best friend and confidant.
She always knew the right things to say when I had a bad day.
She was my light, and brought joy and laughter everyday.
Aiden and I will miss her forever.
(Dexter her fur baby will too)

Until we meet again,
Love you lots Mom,
§ Kiara and Aiden §

Cremation has taken place and a private gathering will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.

If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society.

Please sign the online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simpler Times Cremation
332 N. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 3R2
807-623-1220
