Ms. Kimberly Rae-Ann Lynch, age 51 years, resident of Thunder Bay, ON passed away peacefully at TBRHSC with her son by her side on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Born November 19, 1969 in Fort William, she was raised and educated in Thunder Bay and attended St. Ignatius High School. She is survived by her children William James (Morgan), Mackayla (Joey), Avarie and Allie, Robin (Kevin), first grandchild Willy J Jr; mother Linda Gray, father William Lynch (Teri), sisters Shelley (Pat), Kristin (Kory), brother James, grandmother Ada Lynch, plus numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Kelly Trylinski, step-father Eric Lankanen, step-mother Eileen Fikis, grandmother Mumu and Jaakko Makinen. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 19, 2021. Time and place to be determined. More information will be determined at a later date and posted on Facebook June 12, 2021. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Toys for Tots would be greatly appreciated by the family.





Online condolences

may be made through www.nwfainc.com