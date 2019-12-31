Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
Resources
More Obituaries for Kirk Whalen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kirk Whalen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kirk Whalen Obituary


April 6, 1971 –
December 28, 2019

We cannot express the depth of our sadness at the unforeseen death of Kirk Whalen by suicide. For decades he quietly fought his sometimes debilitating depression, building his life on generosity and kindness, deeply loving and supporting his family, friends and broad community.

Kirk will be forever missed by Julie - his true love since childhood, and by his daughters Hana and Esme of whom he was so proud, and would constantly barrage with bad dad jokes. He built a successful career in physiotherapy, always healing with not just skill but patience and humour. He shared his home with the many families who entrusted their babies to Julie's and their whole family's care and loved him as their Uncle Kirk. He loved the earth and committed himself to choosing to do good whenever and however he could, from how he spent money to how he spent his time. You would often see him with a pack of dogs from all over the neighbourhood, giving them a good run. If he could bike, he would, or maybe run there – and if you gave him a big enough bike he could move the earth.

There are so many memories to share. We invite you to join us in a party for Kirk at Roots to Harvest, Saturday January 4, 2020 from 6-9 pm. Donations in his name are welcome to the charity of your choice, particularly to 8 80 cities www.880cities.org or the go fund me campaign to support Hana and Esme's education. Arrangements entrusted to Sargent and Son Family Funeral Homes, 21 N. Court Street.

Online condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kirk's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sargent & Son
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -