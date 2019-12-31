|
|
April 6, 1971 –
December 28, 2019
We cannot express the depth of our sadness at the unforeseen death of Kirk Whalen by suicide. For decades he quietly fought his sometimes debilitating depression, building his life on generosity and kindness, deeply loving and supporting his family, friends and broad community.
Kirk will be forever missed by Julie - his true love since childhood, and by his daughters Hana and Esme of whom he was so proud, and would constantly barrage with bad dad jokes. He built a successful career in physiotherapy, always healing with not just skill but patience and humour. He shared his home with the many families who entrusted their babies to Julie's and their whole family's care and loved him as their Uncle Kirk. He loved the earth and committed himself to choosing to do good whenever and however he could, from how he spent money to how he spent his time. You would often see him with a pack of dogs from all over the neighbourhood, giving them a good run. If he could bike, he would, or maybe run there – and if you gave him a big enough bike he could move the earth.
There are so many memories to share. We invite you to join us in a party for Kirk at Roots to Harvest, Saturday January 4, 2020 from 6-9 pm. Donations in his name are welcome to the charity of your choice, particularly to 8 80 cities www.880cities.org or the go fund me campaign to support Hana and Esme's education. Arrangements entrusted to Sargent and Son Family Funeral Homes, 21 N. Court Street.
