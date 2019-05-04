|
Miss Kit Heintz, age 49 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at TBRHSC on April 27th, 2019. Born on March 23rd, 1970; she was raised and educated in Thunder Bay and attended Confederation College graduating from the Culinary Management and Entrepreneurship Programs. She was employed as a correctional officer with Correctional Services Canada. After her service Kit enjoyed her time with her pets and deeply loved her Great Danes Bart and Jake. She was a member of Branch #5 Legion. Kit is survived by her nieces Jacklyn and Lee-anna and her nephew Jake; special friends and family Gwen, Jim, Kevin (Pam), Gail, Florence, Ray and many, many more. She was predeceased by her parents Gertrude and Edward Heintz, brothers Craig and Bill Heintz, sister Jane Heintz and her beloved dogs Bart and Jake. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the RFDA would be greatly appreciated by the family.Online condolences
