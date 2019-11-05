Home

Blake Funeral Chapel
200 S. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1B4
807-623-6446
Klaasje (Clara) Gils

Klaasje (Clara) Gils Obituary

Mrs. Klaasje (Clara) Gils age 97 years, a resident of Pioneer Ridge in Thunder Bay, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Clara was born in Holland and immigrated to Canada in 1957. Mom was a homemaker and loved to spend time with her grandchildren and her dog, Nikke. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, singing in the church choir and was a member of United Reformed Church. She will be lovingly remembered by son Peter (Judy) & family, daughter Dina Banton & family, son Walter (Regine) Wellend, Ontario, son Carl (Sylvie) & family, plus numerous nieces & nephews. Klaasje was predeceased by 1st husband Ralph Muller and 2nd husband Harm Gils, son-in-law Roger Banton, grandson Jason Frykas, mother Everdina, Father Wolter, 3 sisters and 3 brothers (Holland). Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 when family and friends will gather for Funeral Mass at 1:00 pm, at United Reformed Church located on Hwy 130 Fire # 23, celebrated by Pastor Ancel Merwin. A private family interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery prior to service. If friends desire, memorials to the Alzheimer's Society or charity of your choice would be appreciated. Thank you to the staff at Pioneer Ridge for their excellent care given to our Mom.

Klaasje Gils will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.

