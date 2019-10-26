|
1927 ~ 2019
Konrad Koke, age 92 years, of Thunder Bay, Ontario passed away peacefully at Chartwell Select Retirement Residence on Sunday, October 20, 2019 with his daughter, Mary-Ann at his side.
Konrad was born in Paderborn, Germany on September 3, 1927 and met Theresa, his wife to be, in his childhood years. In 1951, Konrad immigrated to Canada and was joined shortly thereafter by Theresa. Together, they raised their children, Frank and Mary-Ann.
Konrad, a machinist by trade, found employment with CN Railway and Abitibi-Price Inc., prior to helping Theresa fulfill her dream of having a family run nursery business, Koke's Greenhouses.
Konrad was a giving person, always putting others ahead of himself and would be the first in line to lend a helping hand to anyone who was in need or would benefit from his many skills.
In his early years, Konrad enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, boating and gardening and the thrill of a motorcycle ride, with Theresa in the side car next to him. In his latter years, Konrad enjoyed wood working, as evidenced by many of his carvings and wood lathe creations found in the homes of family and friends.
Throughout his life, Konrad demonstrated a strong sense of moral values and hardworking ethics. He was a loving husband to Theresa, who sadly passed in 2012 and was a devoted father and mentor to Mary-Ann and Frank.
Although, Konrad is no longer with us, his spirit lives on and he will be lovingly remembered with each day that passes. There is comfort in knowing that he has now been rejoined with his wife Theresa.
Konrad is survived by his daughter, Mary-Ann (Bradley) Mayes; son Frank, grandchildren, Michael Mayes and Eugene Tegola and great grandchildren, Maya, Ave and Luka Tegola. Cremation has taken place and as per Konrad's wishes, there will be no funeral service. If friends so desire, donations may be made in honour of Konrad's memory to the or to a charity of their choice.
The family thanks the staff of Chartwell Select Retirement Residence, ParaMed Thunder Bay and the Northwest Local Health Integration Network for their care, compassion and dedication in the final years of Konrad's life.