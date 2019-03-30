|
|
Until we meet again
February 17, 1989 ~
March 1, 2019
It is with immense heartbreak the family of Kristi Elizabeth McMahon, announces her unexpected passing on March 1, 2019 at age 30.
Despite her struggles in life, Kristi saw the beauty in many simple things such as spending most of her days outside enjoying the sun and going for walks. She also was an avid animal lover, owning many cats and dogs throughout her life. One of her greatest passions was her Son Hartley. Kristi showed him so much love during the time they spent together and was grateful to share many firsts with him.
Kristi will be dearly missed by her Son Hartley, Mother Debbie, Father Bob, Sister's Shannon and Bobbi-Lyn, Grandma Beth, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends.
She was predeceased by her Nanny Bunty Kubinec, Grandpa's John Kubinec and James McMahon, her childhood friend Kiersten as well as pets Lacey, Sasha and Kandi.
A private memorial was held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 to celebrate the life of Kristi. On behalf on Kristi and her family we would like to thank everyone for the abundance of flowers, food, donations and support we received during this difficult time. We would also like to thank Jenkins Funeral Home and Father James for the blessing of Kristi and her family. In memory of Kristi donations can be made to Copperfin Credit Union for her Son Hartley.
may you rest in peace.