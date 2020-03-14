|
Mrs. Krystyna Wolff, age 92, passed away peacefully on the morning of March 4, 2020, in St. Joseph's Hospital.
Krystyna was born on September 20th, 1927 in Poland. She immigrated to Canada with hopes of finding a better life. It was here she met her future husband Eric Wolff to start a family. While raising a family as a homemaker, she still worked full-time until she retired from Confederation College in 1987.
She was proud of her Polish heritage by always staying in touch with her family in Poland and along with her husband was member of the Polish Legion, Branch #1. As well, she formed many life-long friendships with members of the local Polish community, people in her neighbourhood and workplace.
She enjoyed being with family and friends for various celebrations. Also, she embraced the opportunity to travel to many places around the world, whether it was reuniting with her family abroad or just discovering new things.
She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Andy Wolff.
We appreciate all those who have sent their kind thoughts and wishes.