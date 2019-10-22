|
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Kyle John Herneshuhta announce his unexpected passing at the age of 31. Kyle was a much beloved son, brother and grandson. He was predeceased by his grandfather Kenneth Herneshuhta. Kyle is survived by his father Dale Beaucage; his mother Laura Bushby; brothers Brian Esquega, Daniel Herneshuhta and Colton Herneshuhta; his grandmother Mirjam Koski and numerous relatives in Vancouver. On line condolences at:
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jenkens Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Pedwell officiating. Visitation will start one hour prior to service time at 10:00 a.m. Family and friends welcome to attend. Cremation will take place following the service and a private interment will be held at a later date. A gift of life has taken place. A tree will be planted in Kyle's loving memory.
