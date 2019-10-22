Home

Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Kyle John Herneshuhta

Kyle John Herneshuhta Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Kyle John Herneshuhta announce his unexpected passing at the age of 31. Kyle was a much beloved son, brother and grandson. He was predeceased by his grandfather Kenneth Herneshuhta. Kyle is survived by his father Dale Beaucage; his mother Laura Bushby; brothers Brian Esquega, Daniel Herneshuhta and Colton Herneshuhta; his grandmother Mirjam Koski and numerous relatives in Vancouver.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jenkens Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Pedwell officiating. Visitation will start one hour prior to service time at 10:00 a.m. Family and friends welcome to attend. Cremation will take place following the service and a private interment will be held at a later date. A gift of life has taken place. A tree will be planted in Kyle's loving memory.

www.jenkens-funeral.ca
www.jenkens-funeral.ca
