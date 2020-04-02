|
|
Mr. Kyle McDonald, passed away unexpectedly March 24, 2020 at his home in Calgary, Alberta at age 35.
Born September 2, 1984 to Bruce and Linda McDonald in Thunder Bay, Ontario, the first grandson on his father's side, and the last to carry his name. Kyle grew up in the township of Shuniah where he spent all of his young life. Kyle could be found at the beach hanging with his buddies Ross, Mikey, Jason and Jimmy. Kyle had a love for dirt biking and spent time tinkering and working on them until he received a brand new one from his mother. Then he spent countless hours and gas at the pits behind our family home. In his later years, Kyle had a love for cars, owning more than you could count! He loved to be free and driving gave him the ability to explore and move around eventually finding his life in Calgary. Kyle attended McKenzie Public School, Bishop Gallagher Senior Elementary, Hillcrest High School and continued on to pursue education in the health care field.
To some people his addiction was all that defined him. To anyone who saw past his profound struggle found the most vibrant, warm, loving and charismatic person. He had a strong love for life, friends who reached out to share stories; one thing is consistent: Kyle made each one of you feel special and truly loved no matter your circumstance. He was always up for the next adventure and his imagination had no boundaries; he always had a plan. He was loved by all he spent time with. He possessed the gift to be able to talk to anyone, finding common ground, and making you laugh, or at least himself. He was an animal lover, especially his dogs Dexter and Bella who accompanied him on many long drives home.
Thank you to all the people who advocated for him, supported him on his journey to live sober, all who spent time with him when he was able to stay on course, and to those who loved him unconditionally wherever he was in that daily struggle. He wanted nothing more than to win his struggle as he had watched so many before him lose their struggle. We would have given anything for him to be free and experience that freedom in his lifetime. If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, please seek out the necessary help.
In addition to his parents, Kyle is survived by his sister Terah (Trevor) White; nieces Danyka and Abigail White; special friend Ryan Hebert; deeply loved and remembered by a grandfather, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, near and far.
Thank you to those who have reached out by sending food, calling, virtual hugs, Facebook message and texts. Special thank you to his friends in Calgary for assisting our family during this difficult time. Your love for him will always be cherished. Our grief will be infinite.
Due to public health concerns, a celebration of Kyle's life will be announced at a later date.