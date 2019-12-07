|
Kyle William Puittinen born December 16, 1975 joined his parents Leona DuGuay and Steve Findley unexpectedly November 25, 2019. Kyle is survived by his daughter Kailey Puittinen; his sister Carrie Findley (Jason Jameus); nephews Brandon, Tyler and Jace and numerous family and friends. On line condolences at:
Kyle enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and spending quality time with his daughter, nephews and friends. Kyle had a heart of gold and would help anyone he could. Kyle will be extremely missed and lovingly remembered by all. My brother would say “love ya's” and never forget fin pimpinen from Nipigon. A private family service will be held. Donations to the Shelter House would be greatly appreciated.
