|
|
1926 – 2019
Mrs. Lahja Maria Pulkki, our dear Gramma, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born in the southeastern part of Finland called Karelia. After the WW2, this region was annex by the Soviet Union. Lahja and her family were among the half a million people that were evacuated to other parts of Finland. She rarely talked about those times, but it is clear the situation then was dire. Regardless, Lahja was determined to make the best out of it. She went to school to become a seamstress and married her sweetheart, Suomi, a fellow Karelian. Together, they decided to emigrate from Finland and chose Canada as their destination. In 1951 they arrived in their new home town of Port Arthur with their young daughter.
Suomi went to work in bush camps and later in construction. Lahja sewed dresses to her ladies and kept a clean and orderly household and a beautiful garden. Another child, a son, was born a few years later.
After his retirement, Lahja and Suomi enjoyed fishing trips to local lakes in the summer and travelling in their motor home all over North America in the winter. Lahja kept in contact with her family and visited them oversees many times.
However, Lahja was a very private person who was happiest in her home. She found great pleasure in her familiar surroundings and her everyday routines, however mundane they may be, and loved when friends and the family visited. Lahja did not dream of finer things in life as she already lived in her paradise on earth. She was able to stay in her home until just a few days before her passing.
Lahja was predeceased by her husband Suomi, daughter Paula, and her parents and siblings. She is survived by her son Reino (Helena) and her beloved grandchildren Kristina (Aaron) and Risto (Molly). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and is fondly remembered by her good friends Tellervo, Tuire and Mervi.
We would like to thank all the professional caregivers that helped to ensure that Lahja's final moments were as comfortable as possible. The support that you gave to her and us is greatly appreciated.
Cremation has been taken place and the internment of ashes will follow in spring 2020.