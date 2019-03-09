|
|
With sadness, the family of Laila Josephiina Kjellman announce her peaceful passing at the age of 92, on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Hogarth Riverview Manor. Laila was born in Port Arthur on September 25, 1926. She was raised and spent most of her life in Nipigon, until she and Pentti moved to the new home they built on Sprucewood Road in Lyon Township. Subsequently her last years were at Dawson Court and Hogarth Riverview Manor in Thunder Bay. It was here that Laila with her infectious personality, made many friends with the other residents, their families and the staff who adored her. Laila soon became Mummu to everyone. Laila loved her mother and dad and would always tell stories of the Lespi Bakery Shop in Nipigon. She was a proud member of the Lespi family with her late siblings, Mike, Leo, Ann and Louise. Her home on Seventh Street was always open to neighbours and friends for coffee and homemade doughnuts and buns. Everyone who knew her enjoyed her company and children were especially drawn to Mummu with her patient, kind and funny ways. Laila always put others before herself. Her family and grandchildren were her greatest joy and she loved them dearly and had a special bond with each of them. Laila liked to dance and have fun; she skated and played hockey in her younger days. She loved to blueberry pick, bake and enjoyed boating on Lake Superior. Later in life, a happy moment for Laila was when she received her driver's license and cruised the roads in her little blue car. She spent most of her time caring for her family and also worked at the Nipigon Plywood Mill, the Vacationland and Pinecrest Motels, Laila was predeceased by her husband Pentti and daughter Kathy. She is survived by son Kaarlo (Colleen); daughter Nancy (Craig); by seven grandchildren; Kayla (Chris), Travis (Mayson), Craig (Mallory), Tim, Christopher, Madison and Jason (Jessica); by four great-grandchildren; Adrea, Ben, Ayla and Martial and by nephew Mikko and nieces Muriel and Melanie. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer. A sincere thank you to the caring and compassionate staff at both Dawson Court and on 2North at Hogarth Riverview Manor, Dr. Skunta and the many residents' families who befriended Laila.Online condolences
