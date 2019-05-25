|
Laila Mirjam Seppa (nee Kivi-Porkkunen) born in Kuortane Finland March 7, 1937 died peacefully at home in Elliot Lake on April 25, 2019 at the age of 82. Laila was born in Finland, daughter of Viola (nee Kahra) and Martti Kivi-Porkkunen. She had an older sister Eila and a younger sister Kirsti. Laila married Toivo Seppa at 19. Son Vesa Heikki was born in Finland before the Seppas immigrated to Canada. John Emil and Anita Mirjam (Makela) were born in Sault Ste Marie. During her lifetime, Laila was a talented designer of ryjys and other traditional Finnish handwoven wall hangings which her family's business made and sold in Finland; a draftsman for the planning division of the city of Mänttä; a school bus driver in Thunder Bay; and a wonderful mother. Laila was baptized as a Jehovah's Witness in 1968 and remained loyal to Jehovah until her death. The Bible and its teachings became her refuge throughout her adult life. Laila was young at heart, a lover of all things colourful and beautiful. She found joy in nature and wholesome uncomplicated food. She rejoiced in the autumn trees of the Algoma region. She was an avid knitter and always appreciated natural materials. She will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren, friends and all who knew and loved her. We'd like to thank Saara Vuorela from Thunder Bay who was a great support for Laila during her husband's long drawn out illness. Thank you to the staff of St. Joseph's General Hospital and her friends at the Kingdom Hall in Elliot Lake. Special thanks to Cheryl Ploeg, the person who was by her side during the most difficult years of her life and whom she considered a sister in faith. Laila was predeceased by her mother, father, sister Kirsti and her husband of over 60 years. Toivo passed away in Thunder Bay just three months before her. There will be a modest memorial for Laila on June 7 at the Kingdom Hall in Elliot Lake. Laila's ashes will be scattered over Lake Superior in June by her son Vesa and grandson Topi, according to her own wishes.