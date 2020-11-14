

October 28, 1926 – November 6, 2020



“Look to the Lord and his strength; seek his face always.”

1 Chronicles 16:11



On November 6, 2020, after a brief illness, Lammie Staal went home to be with her Lord at the age of 94.Lammie was born in Hollandscheveld in the Netherlands on October 28th, 1926 to Gerrit and Geesje Post. Growing up in Holland, especially during the war years, helped shape who she was. Her family, at great risk to their own personal safety, hid Jewish people in their home. Ironically at the end of the war their family took in two armed German soldiers who were scared and trying to get home. They asked them for their guns, gave them food, a place to hide and to sleep and in the morning sent them on their way.Lammie also was influenced by an Uncle Johannes Post, who is a Dutch war hero. A leader of the Dutch underground resistance, he was tragically executed by the Nazis after being captured trying to free fellow soldiers from a heavily fortified prison.These experiences help explain her determination and her Christian love for others.In April of 1951, she married John Staal and they immigrated to Canada that same month.Her faith in God was the most important part of her life. She was an active member of First Christian Reformed Church through all her years in Canada, and a founding member of the Thunder Bay Christian School.As a young wife and mother, she raised five children, tended a large garden, sold flowers and worked as the secretary for the growing family business that she and John established in 1960.As the family grew, she always had an open house for family and friends. Sunday visits were the highlight of her week, right up until the last Sunday of her life. They always put a smile on her face.After retirement, Lammie and John enjoyed their trips to Arizona with “old and new friends” and Lammie travelled regularly to Alberta to visit her daughter and family, which she did on her own as recently as last fall. She competed in sack races on her 90th birthday, and visited her large family in the Netherlands at the age of 92.Another one of her favourite pastimes – other than using her talents at knitting, cooking, baking and gardening – was talking (boasting) to anyone who would listen about her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She felt so blessed to have such a large family and was never afraid to nudge them away from a path she felt they should not be going down.With 22 grandchildren and 55 great grandchildren, there was always a family competition to see whose photos would make it onto Oma's fridge.Lammie was predeceased by her husband John, her parents, her brothers John and Henk, her grandson Myles; a grand-daughter in infancy: a great grand-daughter in infancy Hannah.Surviving Lammie are her sisters Trijn and Dini (Jan), her sisters-in-law Katrien, Ida and Corrie as well as numerous other relatives in Holland.She is also survived by her five children and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.Son Arthur and Ina: their children Wesley (Shae), Faith, Riley and Madelyn; Myles-deceased (Malinda), Preston and Daylan; Darryl (Kristy) Emma, Carly, Peyton and Addison; Brad (Morgan), Esme and Cortland; Kayla (Bobby-Jay).Daughter Trudy and Peter Kuipers; their children Heather (Dave) Elly and Liam; Kristin (Kurt), Drew, Luke and James; Hendrik; Gary (Melissa), Hannah, Jordan and Daniel; Andrew (Lisa), Winnie, Jude, Evan and new baby coming, Lynda (Andrew), Sullivan and Henry.Son Gary and Daune; their children Erin (Paul), Owen, Brooklyn, Jace and Cole; John, Sydney, Avery, Macey and Lily; Kim, Carter, Aiden and Jude; Ian (Mellissa), Sophie, Reid-John and Mabel.Son Henry and Linda; their children Eric (Tanya), Parker, Levi and Finley; Marc (Lindsay), Anna, Emily and Jack; Jordan (Heather), Abigail, Lilah, Hannah-deceased and Henry; Jared (Natalie), Hudson.Son Norman and Karen; their children Neil; Deanine (Sheldon), Hayden, Kade, Ava and Brin; Shannon (Jesse), Grace and Shane.Lammie's family will hold a private family celebration of her life at First Christian Reformed Church, with Pastor Harold DeJong officiating. Interment will take place in Stanley Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Thunder Bay Christian School.Lammie Staal will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.