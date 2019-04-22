|
With sadness, but also with gratitude for his long and wonderful life, the family announces the death of Lance Grover Heald at the age of 92 after a brief illness on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. Born in Winnipeg on January 27, 1927 to Charles Wesley Heald and Ethel May (Grover) Heald, Lance moved to Thunder Bay (Fort William) as a child and, except for a brief sojourn in Kenora, lived there his entire life. He attended Fort William Collegiate and while still in high school began to work at the Public Health Laboratory, taking care of the animals there. He worked his way up, becoming a Registered Lab Technologist and then began taking university courses part-time while working and raising a family, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1969. He became the lab's Director and held that position until he retired in 1981. Lance loved spending time in Slate River with his “country cousins” so, in 1968 he moved the family to Rosslyn Village. Lance became a “gentleman farmer,” raising dogs, horses, sheep, rabbits, chickens, and whatever other animals struck his fancy. Lance's lifelong passion was dog sledding. In the early years he was a fixture in local parades with his dog team and a hit with the neighbourhood kids. He was a central figure in bringing sled dog racing to Thunder Bay and continued racing regularly into his 70s. He was also active in the Thunder Bay Kennel & Training Club, the United Church, and the Naturalist Society. Lance is survived by his wife of 68 years, Janet (Gambee), his four children Ken (Sue), Susan, David, and Elizabeth (Warren), sister-in-law Pat Heald, and brother-in-law John Gustavson. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his siblings Shirley, Wesley and Henry, brother-in-law Peter Gambee, and his grandson Dylan Galilee. Lance loved to sing, he loved to dance, and he loved to laugh. In fact, he loved life, and was loved my many in return. His large circle of friends was evident by the many people who came to wish him a Happy 90th Birthday just a couple of short years ago. After that party, he declared he'd had a perfect life. We will miss him terribly, but carry forward that love of life, sense of adventure, and sense of humour we had the privilege to share. As expressions of condolence, donations to the Dylan Galilee “Love, Joy & Laughter” fund at the Kitchener Waterloo Community Foundation or a charity of choice would be appreciated. Donations can be made online or envelopes are available at the back of the church. Online condolences can be made at www.sargentandson.com.
A celebration of life will be held at Trinity United Church, 30 Algoma St. South, Thunder Bay, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The service will be followed by a lunch reception at Sargent & Son Funeral Home, 21 North Court St.