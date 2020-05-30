Larry Charban
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Charban age 64, passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of Sunday, May 3, 2020 from a heart condition. Originally from Thunder Bay, Ontario, he had been residing in Victoria BC for the past few years. Larry would have turned 65 this October and was truly looking forward to collecting his pension and taking advantage of the seniors discount. He was a skilled tradesman and willing to help out anyone that needed assistance, always eager and available to build or fix anything. His workshop was anywhere he was, creating many adventures such as a mobile hot tub, bathtub boat or a zipline to name a few. He was a gifted story teller where he was the main character. He will be missed by all that knew him. He is survived by his two daughters, Courtney (Steven), Colleen (Jack), five grandchildren Connor, Carson, Hannah, Jack, Copper, great grandchild Violette, his sisters, Marna-Rose (Wayne), Maureen and Melissa (Rick) and several nephews and a niece. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Isabelle and Emil Charban. Larry has been cremated as per his wishes. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Thunder Bay.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved