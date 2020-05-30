Larry Charban age 64, passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of Sunday, May 3, 2020 from a heart condition. Originally from Thunder Bay, Ontario, he had been residing in Victoria BC for the past few years. Larry would have turned 65 this October and was truly looking forward to collecting his pension and taking advantage of the seniors discount. He was a skilled tradesman and willing to help out anyone that needed assistance, always eager and available to build or fix anything. His workshop was anywhere he was, creating many adventures such as a mobile hot tub, bathtub boat or a zipline to name a few. He was a gifted story teller where he was the main character. He will be missed by all that knew him. He is survived by his two daughters, Courtney (Steven), Colleen (Jack), five grandchildren Connor, Carson, Hannah, Jack, Copper, great grandchild Violette, his sisters, Marna-Rose (Wayne), Maureen and Melissa (Rick) and several nephews and a niece. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Isabelle and Emil Charban. Larry has been cremated as per his wishes. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Thunder Bay.



