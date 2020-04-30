Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Higgins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Gene Higgins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Gene Higgins Obituary

Larry left us suddenly March 20, 2020, in his 68th year. Long time mail carrier in Toronto and Thunder Bay, ON. Loving husband to the late Liane (Zanette) of Thunder Bay and foster parent to many children. Son of the late John and Edith Higgins and brother to 16 siblings. Larry will be missed by many nieces and nephews.

Keeping with Larry's wishes cremation has taken place and sent to Belleville where he will be buried in his childhood home in Read, Ont. Liane was the love of his life and they will be together once again forever.

Donations to the McKeller Place in Thunder Bay or to the Diabetes association Would be appreciated.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -