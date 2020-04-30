|
Larry left us suddenly March 20, 2020, in his 68th year. Long time mail carrier in Toronto and Thunder Bay, ON. Loving husband to the late Liane (Zanette) of Thunder Bay and foster parent to many children. Son of the late John and Edith Higgins and brother to 16 siblings. Larry will be missed by many nieces and nephews.
Keeping with Larry's wishes cremation has taken place and sent to Belleville where he will be buried in his childhood home in Read, Ont. Liane was the love of his life and they will be together once again forever.
Donations to the McKeller Place in Thunder Bay or to the Diabetes association Would be appreciated.