Mr. Larry Jack Knorr, age 81, passed away peacefully with loved ones at his side January 29, 2020 at Hogarth Riverview transitional care unit. Larry was born November 13, 1938 in North Battleford, Saskatchewan and later moved to Fort William, Ontario and built his family home on Loch Lomond Road and raised his family there. He worked most of his life as a foreman with Clara Industrial Services and went on to work as the business agent where he was a lifelong member of the painter's local union 1671. Larry enjoyed his time in the outdoors with his immediate and extended family, hunting, fishing and spending time with family at the lake during the summers. Larry was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose where he met his loving partner Myrna and together they have made some very special memories spending most summers out at Cloud Lake with the company of friends and family. Larry was warm hearted and always saw the good in everyone that touched his life. He will always be admired and fondly remembered as "Uncle Larry" to those who held a special place in his heart. Larry was an avid hockey fan and although he loved the Leafs, he always found a reason to cheer any team on that was playing at that time. Larry is survived by his supportive and caring partner Myrna Cole, children Jamie (Garda), Janice, Karen Bolduc (Regan), Kevin (Andreja), grandchildren Steven, Eric, Megan, Evan, Leija and Tomas and great grand children Sabrina and Dominic. Survived also by his siblings Eileen, Willie, Lydia, Louise and Betty Ann. He is predeceased by his late wife Carol (Adams) parents Annie and Jack, brothers Ben and John, and sister Madeline. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to all the staff of the TCU at Hogarth Riverview and Dr. Kristi Skunta for your excellent care of our dad during his last days there. We truly appreciate everything you have done for him. Cremation followed by a private funeral service will be held for Larry on Friday February 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Larry to the Parkinson's Society of Ontario.Online condolences may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Dad we will always love you and you will be fondly remembered forever.