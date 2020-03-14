|
Mr. Lawrence “Larry” Kaplanis, passed away at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on March 1, 2020. A lifetime resident of Thunder Bay, Larry was born in Fort William on December 20, 1939. Growing up in family of six boys and one girl, he matured early, as he assumed much of the responsibility for his younger siblings. He attended Central School, Selkirk High School, and King's Business College, where upon graduation, he accepted a teaching position. A short time later, excelling at typing, stenography and bookkeeping, Larry started work as a court reporter at the Fort William Courthouse. His abilities and competence were recognized, and he was later appointed to the position of Justice of the Peace, and promoted to Court Administrator for the Provincial Courts (Criminal Division). Larry continued his education, and while still working, and taking courses at Lakehead University, he developed an avid interest in personal computers. Learning to use word processing, database management, and other programs, he applied these skills, developing a process to computerize the operations of the court offices, and make them more efficient. Continuing to work for the Ministry of the Attorney General, he went on to become the Regional Director of Court Operations, responsible for Northern Ontario, and was also recruited, under secondment, to assist in the reorganization of the court operations at Old City Hall in Toronto. After retirement, Larry travelled extensively, and was particularly attracted to Los Angeles and the desert cities in southern California. He often resided in Palm Springs during the winters. Always meeting new friends, in Palm Desert, starting in 1999, he once again used his organizational abilities and computer skills to assist a close friend in the development and organization of the Desert Wolff Gallery. He was also an active member of the Palm Springs Film Society. Larry loved architectural and interior design, fashion, art, music, film, theatre, dance and figure skating. He loved summers, puttering in the garden and driving his sports car. He loved life. He took great pride in his use of perfect sentence structure, grammar, punctuation and spelling, and his family and friends became accustomed to being frequently corrected. A caring listener, he often provided them with his mentoring, wisdom and support. Larry was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Julia, and brothers Joseph and Anthony. He is sadly missed by his brothers Bobby (Margaret) and John of Thunder Bay, Eddie (Barbra) in Sault Ste. Marie, and sister Venetta (Viola) in Toronto, as well as many other relatives and close friends. In accordance with Larry's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, If friends so desire, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sargent & Son Funeral Directors.Online condolences may be made at
