Larry Launderville
It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden, but peaceful passing of Larry Launderville, age 77 years, on October 10, 2019.
Larry was born on February 23, 1942 and married Donna Joy Guerard, the love of his life, in 1965. He worked as a mechanic for the City of Thunder Bay while supporting his family including his two children, Ted and Missy. When the family was young, he spent quality time coaching hockey and power skating, taking many trips with Donna and the kids to hockey tournaments. As a young man he played broomball for several years alongside his brother Ken.
In 1990, Larry and Donna purchased a camp at Obonga Lake after many years of camping and traveling in their small trailer. In 2000, they sold the family home on Newport Avenue and retired to Obonga, where they made wonderful friendships. Larry loved fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and especially Pontoon boating at Obonga to “Miami Beach” with his buddy “Daisy”.
As the winters got more difficult up North, he resided at Hudson Heights through the colder months where he also made many new friends. He was truly helpful to anyone who needed him, in the City or out at Obonga.
Larry will be terribly missed. He is survived by son Ted (Allie), daughter Missy, grandchildren Luke (Eline), Joy (Sean), and Journee (Jake). He was especially looking forward to the birth of his first great-grandchild in December of this year. Also survived by in-laws Nancy and Dennis Blomquist, Linda Launderville, Dawn Guerard, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Larry was predeceased by Donna, his loving wife of 50 years, parents Bill and Alice Nicholaichuk, brother Ken Launderville, mother-in-law Joy Guerard, father-in-law Ted Guerard, brother-in-law Rod Guerard, and special relatives Tom Potter and Bill Langford.
There will be a funeral held in Larry's honour in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 presided by Rev. Gordon Holroyd, with visitation to begin one hour prior to the service. Should friends desire, donations in Larry's name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Thunder Bay Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.
“The moose, partridge and fish will be watching for you, but they'll have to wait 'til the next generations catch up with them.”