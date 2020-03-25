|
|
Mr. Larry Michael Mandziuk, age 76 years, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospice, on Saturday, March 21, 2020. On-line Condolences
Larry worked as a radio announcer for a long time, having worked in Swift Current, Saskatchewan; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sault Ste Marie, Ontario; and Thunder Bay, Ontario. He received much pleasure using his ham radio, and had received his license for it many years ago. In his free time, Larry taught technology courses at Sault Ste Marie College. Larry also greatly enjoyed photography and had won many awards for his work.
Larry was predeceased by his parents Michael and Lillian Mandziuk. He is survived by his sister Linda McLean (Robert), nephew Aaron McLean (Darby), nieces Kristen Keown (Stephan) and Raegan Maley (Jessie), and his special little grand-nephew Elliot McLean.
Cremation has taken place. In memory of Larry, donations to St. Joseph's Foundation – Hospice Ward would be greatly appreciated.
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com