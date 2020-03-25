Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Funeral Chapel
200 S. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1B4
807-623-6446
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Mandziuk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Michael Mandziuk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Michael Mandziuk Obituary

Mr. Larry Michael Mandziuk, age 76 years, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospice, on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Larry worked as a radio announcer for a long time, having worked in Swift Current, Saskatchewan; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sault Ste Marie, Ontario; and Thunder Bay, Ontario. He received much pleasure using his ham radio, and had received his license for it many years ago. In his free time, Larry taught technology courses at Sault Ste Marie College. Larry also greatly enjoyed photography and had won many awards for his work.

Larry was predeceased by his parents Michael and Lillian Mandziuk. He is survived by his sister Linda McLean (Robert), nephew Aaron McLean (Darby), nieces Kristen Keown (Stephan) and Raegan Maley (Jessie), and his special little grand-nephew Elliot McLean.

Cremation has taken place. In memory of Larry, donations to St. Joseph's Foundation – Hospice Ward would be greatly appreciated.

On-line Condolences
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -