Larry Richard Zaroski
September 13, 1964
- May 19, 2020

It is with great sadness the family of Larry Zaroski announce his passing in Thunder Bay on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

With his children grown and his retirement set, he enjoyed spending the summer days at his camper and his nights under a blanket of stars that only the lack of city lights could show you. He was a musician, truly living the life of a rock star. He played at various venues in Thunder Bay and across Canada with many different bands. Along with his mastery of music, he excelled at his career as a Collision Repair Tech. He was very loved by his family and so many friends he had made along the way.

Larry is survived by his daughter Kerry (Sean) and sons Shawn and Richard (Kanisha); grandchildren Branden, Katelyn, Ashley, Damien and Charity and his newest granddaughter Eva; sisters Alison, Shelly and Brenda; brother Dave as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Larry was a lover of animals and adopted many throughout his life. His current pets Marley, Kiki and Bella are at the Humane Society awaiting their next loving home.

He was predeceased by his son Gregory and his brothers Gary and Allen.

If friends so desire donations to the Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.
condolences at
condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Simpler Times Cremation
332 N. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 3R2
807-623-1220
