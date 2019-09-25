Home

Larry (Holder) Spicer

Larry (Holder) Spicer Obituary

Larry Spicer (Holder) age 77 of Nanaimo BC, formerly of Thunder Bay, passed away Monday Sep. 16th in Nanaimo due to results of a stroke. A career professional underground miner who worked in every mine in Ontario and a few elsewhere over a forty year span. He also was the maintenance man at Rub A Dub Laundromat for more than 10 years. Larry leaves behind his children, Lorne Tamara, Robert and grand children. Also his long time special friend Linda Johnston, his sister Wilma and brother Albert. Cremation has taken place and there will be no formal service. A private interment will take place at the Hurkett United Cemetery at a later date. Donations to Thunder Bay Heart and Stroke or charity of choice.

